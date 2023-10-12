Fantasy Football Week 6 QB Rankings
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Quarterback rankings are available here, to help you make the right calls on your NFL fantasy roster going into Week 6.
Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 6
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Pass Att./Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|118.3
|23.7
|35
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|109.1
|21.8
|33.6
|11
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|100.8
|20.2
|30.4
|7.8
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|100.3
|20.1
|40.8
|1.6
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|99.2
|19.8
|27.2
|2.4
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Chiefs
|98.8
|19.8
|36.8
|4.6
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|98.7
|19.7
|33.2
|2.6
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|96.2
|19.2
|32.6
|3.6
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|95.8
|24
|36.3
|5
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|95.7
|19.1
|28.6
|9.4
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|93.7
|18.7
|31.8
|2.8
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|90.2
|18
|32.4
|3.6
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|88.8
|17.8
|37.2
|3
|Sam Howell
|Commanders
|82.1
|16.4
|38.2
|3
|Joshua Dobbs
|Cardinals
|75.4
|15.1
|31
|5.4
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|73.5
|14.7
|36
|6
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|73.1
|14.6
|40.6
|2
|Anthony Richardson
|Colts
|72.6
|18.2
|21
|6.3
|Desmond Ridder
|Falcons
|69
|13.8
|31.2
|3.6
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|67.3
|16.8
|31.3
|5.8
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|58.9
|11.8
|32
|2.4
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|56.8
|14.2
|30.8
|2
|Daniel Jones
|Giants
|55.1
|11
|30.2
|7.6
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|54.9
|11
|39.4
|2.4
|Kenny Pickett
|Steelers
|54.4
|10.9
|31.8
|3.2
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, October 15
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, October 15
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, October 16
|ABC/ESPN
