Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Osceola County, Florida this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Osceola County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gulf Breeze High School at Tohopekaliga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Osceola High School - Kissimmee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gateway High School at Lake Wales High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lake Wales, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Auburndale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Auburndale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
