The Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers meet at Xcel Energy Center in a season opener on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI.

Panthers vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-125) Panthers (+105) 6.5

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers secured an upset victory in 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 games they played as an underdog last season.

Florida had a record of 11-6 in games when oddsmakers listed them as +105 or longer on the moneyline last season.

Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline in this matchup, that the Panthers have a 48.8% chance to win.

For Florida last season, 58 games finished with more goals than Thursday's over/under of 6.5.

Panthers vs Wild Additional Info

Panthers vs. Wild Rankings

Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank) Panthers 2022-23 Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 288 (6th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 63 (8th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers' 288 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them sixth in the NHL.

Florida's total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) was 21st in the league.

With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.

With 63 power-play goals (on 276 chances), Florida was eighth-best in the NHL.

The Panthers' power-play percentage (22.83) put them 10th in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Florida had six.

The 75.95% penalty-kill percentage of the Panthers was 23rd in the league.

At 48.9%, the Panthers had the NHL's 21st-ranked faceoff win percentage.

The 9.5% shooting percentage of Florida was 22nd in the league.

The Panthers held their opponents scoreless three times.

