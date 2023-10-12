Panthers vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers meet at Xcel Energy Center in a season opener on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI.
Panthers vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-125)
|Panthers (+105)
|6.5
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers secured an upset victory in 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 games they played as an underdog last season.
- Florida had a record of 11-6 in games when oddsmakers listed them as +105 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline in this matchup, that the Panthers have a 48.8% chance to win.
- For Florida last season, 58 games finished with more goals than Thursday's over/under of 6.5.
Panthers vs Wild Additional Info
Panthers vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Panthers 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|239 (23rd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|219 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|54 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (8th)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers' 288 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them sixth in the NHL.
- Florida's total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) was 21st in the league.
- With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.
- With 63 power-play goals (on 276 chances), Florida was eighth-best in the NHL.
- The Panthers' power-play percentage (22.83) put them 10th in the league.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Florida had six.
- The 75.95% penalty-kill percentage of the Panthers was 23rd in the league.
- At 48.9%, the Panthers had the NHL's 21st-ranked faceoff win percentage.
- The 9.5% shooting percentage of Florida was 22nd in the league.
- The Panthers held their opponents scoreless three times.
