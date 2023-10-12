Currently, the Florida Panthers (0-0-0) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Minnesota Wild (0-0-0) at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder Matthew Tkachuk LW Out Sternum Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body

Panthers vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Panthers Season Insights (2022-23)

With 288 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Panthers had the NHL's sixth-best offense.

Florida's total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) was 21st in the league.

With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.

Wild Season Insights (2022-23)

The Wild ranked 23rd in the league last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Minnesota gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

Panthers vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-120) Panthers (+100) 6.5

