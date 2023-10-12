How to Watch the Panthers vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In a season opener for both teams, the Minnesota Wild will host the Florida Panthers on Thursday, October 12.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI to watch as the Wild and the Panthers square off.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Panthers vs Wild Additional Info
|Wild vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Wild vs Panthers Prediction
|Wild vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Panthers conceded 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.
- The Panthers were sixth in the league in scoring last season (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.
- The Panthers had 63 power-play goals (eighth-most in NHL) on 276 chances.
- The Panthers' power-play percentage (22.83) ranked them 10th in the league.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|52
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Wild Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) made them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.
- The 54 power-play goals the Wild put up last season (15th in the NHL) came via 252 power-play chances.
- The Wild had the league's 15th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.43%).
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|42
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|38
|61
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
