Panthers vs. Wild: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 12
The Minnesota Wild (0-0-0) have -120 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected competitive game against the Florida Panthers (0-0-0), who have +100 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on BSN.
Panthers vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers vs. Wild Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Wild Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-120
|+100
|6.5
Panthers vs. Wild Betting Trends
- Minnesota is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -120.
- Florida has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than +100.
