In Pasco County, Florida, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week.

Pasco County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Wesley Chapel High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 12

7:30 PM ET on October 12 Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Citrus High School at Fivay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hudson, FL

Hudson, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Anclote High School at Nature Coast Tech High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunlake High School at Wiregrass Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson High School at Weeki Wachee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Weeki Wachee, FL

Weeki Wachee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lecanto High School at Gulf High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: New Port Richey, FL

New Port Richey, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pasco High School at Zephyrhills High School