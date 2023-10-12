Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Sarasota County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Sarasota County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pompano Beach High School at South Plantation High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Out-of-Door Academy at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Cocoa Beach, FL

Cocoa Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plantation High School at Dillard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Conference: 6A - District 14

6A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Stranahan High School at American Heritage High School - Plantation

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL Conference: 5A - District 14

5A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayshore High School at Lemon Bay High School