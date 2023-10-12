The Minnesota Wild host the Florida Panthers in a season opener on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI.

As action begins for the start of the NHL season, here's who we predict will bring home the win in Thursday's action.

Panthers vs. Wild Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Wild 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-125)

Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0.9)

Panthers vs Wild Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers had a record of 42-32-8 last season and were 13-8-21 in overtime contests.

Florida accumulated 51 points (22-7-7) in its 36 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Panthers scored just one goal in 11 games, and went 2-8-1 (five points).

When Florida scored a pair of goals last season, they amassed seven points (3-17-1 record).

The Panthers scored three or more goals 70 times, accumulating 106 points (50-14-6).

Last season Florida scored a lone power-play goal in 40 games and picked up 52 points, with a record of 24-12-4.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Florida posted a record of 29-27-3 (61 points).

The Panthers were outshot by their opponents in 39 games last season, going 25-11-3 to register 53 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Wild Rank Wild AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 18th 30.9 Shots 36.8 1st 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.7 22nd 15th 21.43% Power Play % 22.83% 10th 10th 82.03% Penalty Kill % 75.95% 23rd

Panthers vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

