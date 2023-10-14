Alexander Noren is in sixth place, with a score of -9, following the second round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Looking to wager on Alexander Noren at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Noren Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Alexander Noren Insights

Noren has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Noren has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Noren has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 29 -6 268 0 13 1 3 $1.2M

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Noren finished 44th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

At 7,255 yards, TPC Summerlin is set up as a par-71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,015 yards.

The average course Noren has played in the past year (7,360 yards) is 105 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,255).

Noren's Last Time Out

Noren finished in the 52nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of par.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship ranked in the 63rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Noren shot better than 38% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.65.

Noren recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Noren had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Noren's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

At that last outing, Noren had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, same as the field average.

Noren finished the Sanderson Farms Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, the same as the field's average on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Noren recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

All statistics in this article reflect Noren's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

