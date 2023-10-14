AAC foes meet when the South Florida Bulls (3-3) host the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. South Florida is favored by 2.5 points. The total for this game has been set at 61.5 points.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 17th-worst in the FBS (433 yards allowed per game), South Florida has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 33rd in the FBS offensively putting up 441.5 yards per game. With 340.4 total yards per game on offense, Florida Atlantic ranks 107th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 90th, allowing 393.6 total yards per game.

Florida Atlantic vs. South Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Tampa, Florida

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN2

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Florida -2.5 -110 -110 61.5 -105 -115 -135 +110

Florida Atlantic Recent Performance

The Owls are playing poorly of late on both sides of the ball -- accumulating 341.3 yards per game in their past three games (-71-worst in college football), and giving up 417.7 per game (25th-worst).

In their past three games, the Owls are putting up 17 points per game (-85-worst in college football), and giving up 29.3 per game (-15-worst).

Florida Atlantic is gaining 203.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-33-worst in the nation), and giving up 229.7 per game (-18-worst).

The Owls are -14-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (138), and -60-worst in rushing yards given up (188).

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic has covered the spread once in four games this season.

The Owls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

One of Florida Atlantic's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Florida Atlantic has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Florida Atlantic has been at least a +110 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson leads Florida Atlantic with 520 yards on 66-of-111 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has run for 367 yards on 63 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also tacked on 13 catches, totaling 109 yards.

Kobe Lewis has collected 140 yards (on 26 carries).

LaJohntay Wester has registered 52 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 499 (99.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 64 times and has two touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has 14 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 138 yards (27.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Je'Quan Burton has racked up 110 reciving yards (22 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Marlon Bradley has three sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 12 tackles.

Florida Atlantic's top-tackler, Jayden Williams, has 13 tackles and one interception this year.

Jarron Morris has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 12 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

