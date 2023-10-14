The Florida State Seminoles should come out on top in their matchup against the Syracuse Orange at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-18.5) Over (54.5) Florida State 38, Syracuse 18

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Florida State vs. Syracuse? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Seminoles have an implied win probability of 91.7%.

The Seminoles are 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 18.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has an ATS record of 1-2.

Out of five Seminoles games so far this year, four have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 54.5 points, 1.4 more than the average point total for Florida State games this season.

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The Orange have a 12.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orange is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

No Orange five games with a set total this year have hit the over.

The average over/under for Syracuse games this season is 0.6 more points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seminoles vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 42.4 21.4 52.5 15 31 26.5 Syracuse 33 19 39 13.5 21 30

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.