Which team is on top of the Ivy League as we enter Week 7 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Harvard

  • Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 10-0
  • Overall Rank: 7th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th
  • Last Game: W 41-23 vs Cornell

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Howard
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Yale

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 52nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th
  • Last Game: W 31-24 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Sacred Heart
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Brown

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 58th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th
  • Last Game: L 34-30 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Princeton
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Pennsylvania

  • Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 63rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd
  • Last Game: W 42-39 vs Georgetown

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Columbia
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Cornell

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 64th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th
  • Last Game: L 41-23 vs Harvard

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Bucknell
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Dartmouth

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 67th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th
  • Last Game: L 31-24 vs Yale

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Colgate
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Columbia

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Overall Rank: 69th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th
  • Last Game: W 16-0 vs Marist

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Pennsylvania
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Princeton

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 2-8
  • Overall Rank: 73rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st
  • Last Game: L 12-9 vs Lafayette

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Brown
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

