Panthers vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 14
The Winnipeg Jets (0-1) host the Florida Panthers (0-1) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Jets are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Calgary Flames, while the Panthers were beaten by the Minnesota Wild 2-0 in their last outing.
Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.
Panthers vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game calls for a final tally of Jets 3, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-120)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)
Panthers vs Jets Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers put up a record of 13-8-21 in overtime games last season to contribute to an overall mark of 42-32-8.
- Florida accumulated 51 points (22-7-7) in its 36 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Across the 11 games last season the Panthers finished with just one goal, they picked up five points.
- Florida accumulated seven points (3-17-1) when scoring a pair of goals last season.
- The Panthers scored at least three goals 70 times, accumulating 106 points (50-14-6).
- Last season Florida recorded a single power-play goal in 40 games, posting a record of 24-12-4.
- When it outshot its opponent last season, Florida posted a record of 29-27-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers were outshot by their opponents 39 times last season, and took 53 points from those games.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|21st
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|10th
|2.73
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|21st
|30.3
|Shots
|36.8
|1st
|10th
|30.3
|Shots Allowed
|31.7
|22nd
|23rd
|19.26%
|Power Play %
|22.83%
|10th
|7th
|82.43%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.95%
|23rd
Panthers vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
