Joel Dahmen is in 11th place, with a score of -12, heading into the final round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

+6000

Joel Dahmen Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Dahmen has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting four bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Dahmen has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Dahmen has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Dahmen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 37 -4 274 0 14 2 4 $1.3M

Other Players at the Shriners Children's Open

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In Dahmen's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 35th.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut six times.

Dahmen finished 37th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

At 7,255 yards, TPC Summerlin is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,015 yards.

The average course Dahmen has played in the past year has been 44 yards longer than the 7,255 yards TPC Summerlin will be at for this event.

Dahmen's Last Time Out

Dahmen finished in the 52nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 78th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Dahmen shot better than 73% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Dahmen fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dahmen had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Dahmen's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the field average (6.1).

In that last competition, Dahmen's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.0).

Dahmen ended the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 5.0.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Dahmen finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Dahmen's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

