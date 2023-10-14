The No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in an ACC showdown.

North Carolina sports the 29th-ranked defense this season (19 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best with 36.6 points per game. Miami (FL) has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks seventh-best in total yards per game (505.8) and ninth-best in total yards surrendered per game (268.4).

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

Miami (FL) North Carolina 505.8 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 500 (46th) 268.4 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.6 (19th) 211 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.2 (46th) 294.8 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.8 (11th) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has recored 1,330 passing yards, or 266 per game, so far this season. He has completed 72.6% of his passes and has collected 12 touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 59 times for 379 yards (75.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has racked up 289 yards (on 51 carries) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has racked up 478 receiving yards on 36 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacolby George has caught 23 passes and compiled 337 receiving yards (67.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Colbie Young's 27 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye leads North Carolina with 1,629 yards (325.8 ypg) on 129-of-179 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 174 rushing yards on 52 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Omarion Hampton has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 461 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times. He's also tacked on eight catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game).

Nate McCollum's team-leading 355 yards as a receiver have come on 28 catches (out of 34 targets) with one touchdown.

J.J. Jones has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 318 yards so far this campaign.

Kobe Paysour has a total of 282 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 22 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Carolina or Miami (FL) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.