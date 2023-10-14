The No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0), with college football's 18th-ranked scoring offense, take on the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1) and their 13th-ranked offense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Tar Heels are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-3.5) 57.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-3.5) 56.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has covered three times in four chances against the spread this season.

North Carolina has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the ACC +500 Bet $100 to win $500

