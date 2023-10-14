Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0), with college football's 18th-ranked scoring offense, take on the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1) and their 13th-ranked offense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Tar Heels are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-3.5)
|57.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-3.5)
|56.5
|-192
|+158
Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has covered three times in four chances against the spread this season.
- North Carolina has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Tar Heels have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the ACC
|+500
|Bet $100 to win $500
