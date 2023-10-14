The injury report for the Florida Panthers (0-1) heading into their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (0-1) currently includes three players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matthew Tkachuk LW Out Sternum Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle

Panthers vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Panthers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers were sixth in the league in scoring last season (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

Florida's total of 272 goals allowed (3.3 per game) was 21st in the league.

With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.

Jets Season Insights (2022-23)

The Jets' 246 goals scored last season (three per game) ranked 21st in the league.

Winnipeg gave up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.

They had the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +22.

Panthers vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-120) Panthers (+100) 6.5

