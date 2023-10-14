Panthers vs. Jets Injury Report Today - October 14
The injury report for the Florida Panthers (0-1) heading into their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (0-1) currently includes three players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matthew Tkachuk
|LW
|Out
|Sternum
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
Panthers vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Panthers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Panthers were sixth in the league in scoring last season (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Florida's total of 272 goals allowed (3.3 per game) was 21st in the league.
- With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.
Jets Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Jets' 246 goals scored last season (three per game) ranked 21st in the league.
- Winnipeg gave up 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.
- They had the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +22.
Panthers vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-120)
|Panthers (+100)
|6.5
