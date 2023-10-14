How to Watch the Panthers vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winnipeg Jets and Florida Panthers (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Catch the action on ESPN+ and BSFL as the Jets try to knock off the Panthers.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs Jets Additional Info
|Jets vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Jets vs Panthers Prediction
|Jets vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Panthers allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Panthers had the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- They had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +16.
- The Panthers had 63 power-play goals (on 276 chances), eighth in the NHL.
- The Panthers' power-play percentage (22.83) put them 10th in the league.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|52
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jets Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Jets conceded 224 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 10th in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Jets' 246 goals scored last season (three per game) ranked 21st in the league.
- Their goal differential (+22) ranked 13th in the league.
- The 52 power-play goals the Jets put up last season ranked 16th in the NHL (on 270 power-play chances).
- The Jets' 19.26% power-play conversion rate was 23rd in the league.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|31
|49
|80
|40
|42
|28.6%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|60
|76
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48%
|Gabriel Vilardi
|63
|23
|18
|41
|16
|23
|46%
|Nino Niederreiter
|78
|24
|17
|41
|22
|33
|61.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.