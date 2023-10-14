The Winnipeg Jets and Florida Panthers (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Panthers vs Jets Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Panthers allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Panthers had the NHL's sixth-best offense.

They had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +16.

The Panthers had 63 power-play goals (on 276 chances), eighth in the NHL.

The Panthers' power-play percentage (22.83) put them 10th in the league.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 52 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Jets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Jets conceded 224 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 10th in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Jets' 246 goals scored last season (three per game) ranked 21st in the league.

Their goal differential (+22) ranked 13th in the league.

The 52 power-play goals the Jets put up last season ranked 16th in the NHL (on 270 power-play chances).

The Jets' 19.26% power-play conversion rate was 23rd in the league.

Jets Key Players