The Winnipeg Jets (0-1) take on the Florida Panthers (0-1) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, October 14 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Jets were defeated by the Calgary Flames 5-3 in their most recent outing, while the Panthers are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-120) Panthers (+100) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers were an underdog 18 times last season, and upset their opponent 11 times.

Florida won 11 of its 17 games last season when an underdog by +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline implies a 50.0% chance to win for the Panthers.

For Florida last season, 58 games finished with more goals than Saturday's total of 6.5.

Panthers vs Jets Additional Info

Panthers vs. Jets Rankings

Jets 2022-23 Total (Rank) Panthers 2022-23 Total (Rank) 246 (21st) Goals 288 (6th) 224 (10th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 52 (16th) Power Play Goals 63 (8th) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers' 288 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them sixth in the NHL.

Florida conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +16, they were 16th in the league.

With 63 power-play goals (on 276 chances), Florida was eighth-best in the NHL.

The Panthers' power-play percentage (22.83) put them 10th in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Florida had six.

The 75.95% penalty-kill percentage of the Panthers was 23rd in the league.

The Panthers won 48.9% of faceoffs, 21st in the NHL.

Florida's 9.5% shooting percentage was 22nd in the league.

The Panthers shut out their opponents three times. They averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.