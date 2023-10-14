South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The South Florida Bulls (3-3) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Bulls favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 59 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-2.5)
|59
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-2.5)
|58.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- Stanford vs Colorado
- West Virginia vs Houston
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- UTEP vs Florida International
- SMU vs East Carolina
- Tulane vs Memphis
South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- South Florida has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Florida Atlantic has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Owls have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
South Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.