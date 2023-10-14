With the college football season heading into Week 7, the schedule includes three games that feature teams from the MEAC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, review the piece below for details on how to watch.

MEAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Howard Bison at Harvard Crimson 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee State Tigers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

