Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios has a tough matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league, 185 per game.

Berrios has a 159-yard year thus far (31.8 yards per game), with one touchdown. He has hauled in 15 balls on 18 targets.

Berrios vs. the Panthers

Berrios vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 51 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 51 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The 185 passing yards the Panthers give up per game makes them the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Panthers' defense is 16th in the NFL by giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (seven total passing TDs).

Dolphins Player Previews

Braxton Berrios Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-115)

Berrios Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Berrios has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 80.0% of his games (four of five).

Berrios has 10.7% of his team's target share (18 targets on 168 passing attempts).

He has 159 receiving yards on 18 targets to rank 33rd in league play with 8.8 yards per target.

In one of five games this season, Berrios has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (4.2%).

Berrios' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

