Should you wager on Braxton Berrios finding his way into the end zone in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 6 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Braxton Berrios score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Berrios has hauled in 15 catches for 159 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted on 18 occasions, and averages 31.8 yards receiving.

In one of five games this season, Berrios has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Braxton Berrios Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1 Week 5 Giants 2 2 13 0

