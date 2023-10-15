Carolina (0-5) brings a five-game losing streak into its matchup with Miami (4-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Dolphins' upcoming matchup against Panthers, check out the column below, where we offer numbers to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Dolphins vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Dolphins have had the lead three times, have been losing one time, and have been knotted up one time.

Miami's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the first quarter.

The Panthers have been losing after the first quarter two times and have been knotted up three times in five games this year.

2nd Quarter

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in one game.

Miami's offense is averaging 14.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Panthers have won the second quarter one time, lost three times, and been knotted up one time in five games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Dolphins have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Miami is averaging 8.2 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this year. It is allowing four points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

In terms of scoring in the third quarter, the Panthers have been outscored in that quarter in two games and have been knotted up in three games.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in that quarter in one game and have lost that quarter in four games.

Miami's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

In the Panthers' five games this season, they have won the fourth quarter one time, lost two times, and been knotted up two times.

Dolphins vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In five games this year, the Dolphins have been winning after the first half four times (4-0 in those games) and have been losing after the first half one time (0-1).

At the completion of the first half, the Panthers have had the lead one time (0-1 in those games), have trailed three times (0-3), and have been knotted up one time (0-1).

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Dolphins have won the second half in two games and have been outscored in the second half in three games.

Miami's offense is averaging 17 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 10.8 points on average in the second half.

Out of five games this season, the Panthers have lost the second half two times and been knotted up three times.

