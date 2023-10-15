Dolphins vs. Panthers Promo Codes, Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Week 6
At Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 15, the Miami Dolphins take on the Carolina Panthers, kicking off at 1:00 PM ET. The Dolphins should win, according to our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.
The Dolphins sport the 26th-ranked defense this year (27 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 36.2 points per game. The Panthers are accumulating 294.4 total yards per game on offense this season (23rd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 325.8 total yards per contest (13th-ranked).
Watch Panthers vs Dolphins on Fubo!
Dolphins vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up (Spread: Dolphins by 14)
|Over (47.5)
|Dolphins 35, Panthers 20
Dolphins Betting Info
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Dolphins a 90.9% chance to win.
- Miami has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Miami games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.
- The total for this game is 47.5, 1.5 points fewer than the average total in Dolphins games thus far this season.
Panthers Betting Info
- The implied probability of a win by the Panthers based on the moneyline is 13.8%.
- Carolina is winless against the spread this season (0-4-1).
- So far this year, two Carolina games have gone over the point total.
- Games involving the Panthers this year have averaged 42.4 points per game, a 5.1-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.
Dolphins vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Miami
|36.2
|27
|50.5
|18
|26.7
|33
|Carolina
|18.2
|28.8
|15
|20.5
|20.3
|34.3
