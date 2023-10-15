Dolphins vs. Panthers Player Props & Odds – Week 6
Raheem Mostert will lead the Miami Dolphins into their matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for the top performers in this game between the Dolphins and the Panthers, and what player prop bets to examine.
Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds
- Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +360
- Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +130
Chuba Hubbard Touchdown Odds
- Hubbard Odds to Score First TD: +1100
- Hubbard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +400
More Dolphins Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Salvon Ahmed
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|-
|Tyreek Hill
|-
|-
|88.5 (-113)
|Raheem Mostert
|-
|77.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
|Durham Smythe
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|274.5 (-113)
|4.5 (-113)
|-
|Jaylen Waddle
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
More Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Hayden Hurst
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|D.J. Chark
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Adam Thielen
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|Chuba Hubbard
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|Bryce Young
|218.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|-
|Jonathan Mingo
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
