Raheem Mostert will lead the Miami Dolphins into their matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for the top performers in this game between the Dolphins and the Panthers, and what player prop bets to examine.

Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds

Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +360

Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +130

Chuba Hubbard Touchdown Odds

Hubbard Odds to Score First TD: +1100

Hubbard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +400

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Salvon Ahmed - 24.5 (-113) - Tyreek Hill - - 88.5 (-113) Raheem Mostert - 77.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) Durham Smythe - - 16.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 274.5 (-113) 4.5 (-113) - Jaylen Waddle - - 59.5 (-113)

More Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Hayden Hurst - - 21.5 (-113) D.J. Chark - - 31.5 (-113) Adam Thielen - - 59.5 (-113) Chuba Hubbard - 47.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Bryce Young 218.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Jonathan Mingo - - 33.5 (-113)

