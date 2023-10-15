Going into their game against the Carolina Panthers (0-5), the Miami Dolphins (4-1) are keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report. The game begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 15 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins head into the matchup after winning 31-16 over the New York Giants in their last game on October 8.

The Panthers' last game was a 42-24 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jeff Wilson Jr. RB Ribs Out Alec Ingold FB Foot Questionable Connor Williams OL Groin Out Robert Jones OL Knee Questionable Nik Needham CB Achilles Doubtful Jaelan Phillips LB Oblique Questionable Robert Hunt OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Miles Sanders RB Shoulder Out Austin Corbett OG Knee Out Xavier Woods S Hamstring Out Donte Jackson CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Brian Burns OLB Ankle Questionable Vonn Bell S Quad Out Derrick Brown DT Knee Questionable Ian Thomas TE Calf Limited Participation In Practice Giovanni Ricci TE Shoulder Out Stephen Sullivan TE Hip Questionable Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Taylor Moton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Calvin Throckmorton OG Calf Limited Participation In Practice Chandler Zavala OG Neck Out

Dolphins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Dolphins Season Insights

The Dolphins rank 23rd in total defense this season (353.2 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 513.6 total yards per game.

The Dolphins have the 26th-ranked defense this season (27.0 points allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking best with 36.2 points per game.

The Dolphins rank 20th in pass defense this season (237.4 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 327.8 passing yards per game.

Miami ranks 18th in run defense this season (115.8 rushing yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 185.8 rushing yards per game.

With five forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against eight turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Dolphins' -3 turnover margin ranks 22nd in the NFL.

Dolphins vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-14.5)

Dolphins (-14.5) Moneyline: Dolphins (-1100), Panthers (+700)

Dolphins (-1100), Panthers (+700) Total: 47.5 points

