The Carolina Panthers (0-5) bring a five-game losing streak into a meeting against the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Dolphins Insights

This year, the Dolphins average 7.4 more points per game (36.2) than the Panthers give up (28.8).

The Dolphins rack up 187.8 more yards per game (513.6) than the Panthers give up per matchup (325.8).

This season, Miami rushes for 45 more yards per game (185.8) than Carolina allows per contest (140.8).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (4).

Dolphins Home Performance

The Dolphins put up 50.5 points per game at home (14.3 more than their overall average), and give up 18 at home (nine less than overall).

The Dolphins rack up 625 yards per game at home (111.4 more than their overall average), and concede 315.5 at home (37.7 less than overall).

Miami accumulates 339 passing yards per game at home (11.2 more than its overall average), and concedes 238.5 at home (1.1 more than overall).

At home, the Dolphins accumulate 286 rushing yards per game and concede 77. That's more than they gain overall (185.8), and less than they allow (115.8).

The Dolphins convert 47.1% of third downs at home (5.8% higher than their overall average), and concede 27.6% at home (14.4% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Denver W 70-20 CBS 10/1/2023 at Buffalo L 48-20 CBS 10/8/2023 New York W 31-16 FOX 10/15/2023 Carolina - CBS 10/22/2023 at Philadelphia - NBC 10/29/2023 New England - CBS 11/5/2023 at Kansas City - NFL Network

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.