How to Watch Dolphins vs. Panthers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Panthers (0-5) bring a five-game losing streak into a meeting against the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
Dolphins Insights
- This year, the Dolphins average 7.4 more points per game (36.2) than the Panthers give up (28.8).
- The Dolphins rack up 187.8 more yards per game (513.6) than the Panthers give up per matchup (325.8).
- This season, Miami rushes for 45 more yards per game (185.8) than Carolina allows per contest (140.8).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (4).
Dolphins Home Performance
- The Dolphins put up 50.5 points per game at home (14.3 more than their overall average), and give up 18 at home (nine less than overall).
- The Dolphins rack up 625 yards per game at home (111.4 more than their overall average), and concede 315.5 at home (37.7 less than overall).
- Miami accumulates 339 passing yards per game at home (11.2 more than its overall average), and concedes 238.5 at home (1.1 more than overall).
- At home, the Dolphins accumulate 286 rushing yards per game and concede 77. That's more than they gain overall (185.8), and less than they allow (115.8).
- The Dolphins convert 47.1% of third downs at home (5.8% higher than their overall average), and concede 27.6% at home (14.4% lower than overall).
Dolphins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|Denver
|W 70-20
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 48-20
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|New York
|W 31-16
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Carolina
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|NBC
|10/29/2023
|New England
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|NFL Network
