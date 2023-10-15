Dolphins vs. Panthers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
The Carolina Panthers (0-5) are double-digit, 13.5-point dogs as they look to halt their five-game losing streak in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for this game.
As the Dolphins prepare for this matchup against the Panthers, check out their recent betting trends and insights. The betting trends and insights for the Panthers can be found in this article before they meet the Dolphins.
Dolphins vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dolphins (-13.5)
|48.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Dolphins (-13.5)
|48.5
|-950
|+660
Miami vs. Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
Dolphins vs. Panthers Betting Insights
- So far this season, Miami has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread.
- Three of Miami's five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).
- Carolina has no wins against the spread this year.
- Two Carolina games (of five) have hit the over this year.
