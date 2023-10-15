The Carolina Panthers (0-5) are double-digit, 13.5-point dogs as they look to halt their five-game losing streak in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (4-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for this game.

As the Dolphins prepare for this matchup against the Panthers, check out their recent betting trends and insights. The betting trends and insights for the Panthers can be found in this article before they meet the Dolphins.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Other Week 6 Odds

Miami vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dolphins vs. Panthers Betting Insights

So far this season, Miami has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread.

Three of Miami's five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

Carolina has no wins against the spread this year.

Two Carolina games (of five) have hit the over this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.