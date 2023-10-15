The Miami Dolphins (4-1) host a struggling Carolina Panthers (0-5) team on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Panthers have lost five games in a row.

As the Dolphins ready for this matchup against the Panthers, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Dolphins vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 14 47.5 -1000 +625

Dolphins vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

Miami has an average total of 49 in their outings this year, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Dolphins are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have won each time as moneyline favorites this season, going 3-0.

Miami has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1000 or shorter.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have combined with their opponent to score more than 47.5 points only twice this season.

Carolina has a 42.4-point average over/under in their outings this season, 5.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Panthers have not covered the spread in any matchup this year (0-4-1).

The Panthers have been the underdog in five games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

Carolina has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.

Dolphins vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 36.2 1 27 26 49 3 5 Panthers 18.2 23 28.8 28 42.4 2 5

Dolphins vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends

Dolphins

Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

Miami has hit the over twice in its past three games.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponents by a total of 46 points this season (9.2 per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 53 points on the year (10.6 per game).

Panthers

Carolina has no wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its last three games.

In the Panthers' past three contests, they have gone over the total twice.

The Dolphins have totaled 46 more points than their opponents this season (9.2 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 53 points (10.6 per game).

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 47.5 50 Implied Team Total AVG 27.2 28.5 26.3 ATS Record 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.4 42.8 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 23 24.3 ATS Record 0-4-1 0-1-1 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

