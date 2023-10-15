Dolphins vs. Panthers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Dolphins (4-1) host a struggling Carolina Panthers (0-5) team on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Panthers have lost five games in a row.
As the Dolphins ready for this matchup against the Panthers, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Dolphins vs. Panthers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Dolphins
|14
|47.5
|-1000
|+625
Dolphins vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats
Miami Dolphins
- Miami has an average total of 49 in their outings this year, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Dolphins are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins have won each time as moneyline favorites this season, going 3-0.
- Miami has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1000 or shorter.
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers have combined with their opponent to score more than 47.5 points only twice this season.
- Carolina has a 42.4-point average over/under in their outings this season, 5.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Panthers have not covered the spread in any matchup this year (0-4-1).
- The Panthers have been the underdog in five games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.
- Carolina has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.
Dolphins vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Dolphins
|36.2
|1
|27
|26
|49
|3
|5
|Panthers
|18.2
|23
|28.8
|28
|42.4
|2
|5
Dolphins vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends
Dolphins
- Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.
- Miami has hit the over twice in its past three games.
- The Dolphins have outscored their opponents by a total of 46 points this season (9.2 per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 53 points on the year (10.6 per game).
Panthers
- Carolina has no wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its last three games.
- In the Panthers' past three contests, they have gone over the total twice.
- The Dolphins have totaled 46 more points than their opponents this season (9.2 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 53 points (10.6 per game).
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49
|47.5
|50
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.2
|28.5
|26.3
|ATS Record
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.4
|42.8
|42.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|23
|24.3
|ATS Record
|0-4-1
|0-1-1
|0-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-2
|0-3
