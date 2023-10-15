Durham Smythe will be up against the sixth-best passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Smythe has caught 11 passes on 15 targets for 123 yards, averaging 30.8 yards per game so far this year.

Smythe vs. the Panthers

Smythe vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 32 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 32 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed five opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Carolina has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

Smythe will play against the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this week. The Panthers concede 185 passing yards per contest.

The Panthers have the No. 16 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding seven this season (1.4 per game).

Durham Smythe Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-118)

Smythe Receiving Insights

Smythe has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in four games this season.

Smythe has received 8.9% of his team's 168 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He has been targeted 15 times, averaging 8.2 yards per target (46th in NFL).

Smythe does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Smythe (two red zone targets) has been targeted 7.1% of the time in the red zone (28 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smythe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

