With the Miami Dolphins playing the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Durham Smythe a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Durham Smythe score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a TD)

Smythe's 15 targets have led to 11 grabs for 123 yards (30.8 per game).

Smythe does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Durham Smythe Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Bills 4 4 41 0

