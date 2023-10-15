Jaylen Waddle will be running routes against the sixth-best passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins play the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this year, Waddle has reeled in 17 passes on 26 targets for 245 yards and one TD, averaging 61.3 yards per game.

Waddle vs. the Panthers

Waddle vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 137 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 137 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed five opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Carolina has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

Waddle will play against the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this week. The Panthers concede 185 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Panthers have conceded seven passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 16th in the league.

Jaylen Waddle Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 59.5 (-115)

Waddle Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (two times in four games), Waddle has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Waddle has been targeted on 26 of his team's 168 passing attempts this season (15.5% target share).

He has 245 receiving yards on 26 targets to rank 25th in league play with 9.4 yards per target.

Waddle, in four games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 4.2% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Waddle has been targeted five times in the red zone (17.9% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts).

Waddle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 4 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

