When Jaylen Waddle takes the field for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 6 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Jaylen Waddle score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Waddle's 26 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 245 yards (61.3 per game) and one score.

Waddle, in four games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jaylen Waddle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 10 5 35 1

