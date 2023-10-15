Will Jeff Wilson Jr. Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jeff Wilson Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins match up against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. If you're trying to find Wilson's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Wilson had season stats last year that included 860 rushing yards on 176 carries (4.9 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 22 receptions on 37 targets for 185 yards.
Keep an eye on Wilson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jeff Wilson Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Dolphins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Dolphins vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Wilson 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|176
|860
|5
|4.9
|37
|22
|185
|1
Wilson Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|9
|22
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|18
|84
|0
|2
|19
|0
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|12
|75
|0
|3
|31
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|18
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|17
|120
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|7
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|7
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|4
|14
|0
|2
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|9
|51
|0
|3
|21
|1
|Week 10
|Browns
|17
|119
|1
|2
|24
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|13
|39
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|4
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|9
|37
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|15
|45
|0
|3
|31
|0
|Week 18
|Jets
|16
|72
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|10
|23
|1
|1
|13
|0
Rep Jeff Wilson Jr. and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.