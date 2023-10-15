Jeff Wilson Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins match up against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. If you're trying to find Wilson's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Wilson had season stats last year that included 860 rushing yards on 176 carries (4.9 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 22 receptions on 37 targets for 185 yards.

Jeff Wilson Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

No other RB is on the injury list for the Dolphins.

Dolphins vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wilson 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 176 860 5 4.9 37 22 185 1

Wilson Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 22 0 2 8 0 Week 2 Seahawks 18 84 0 2 19 0 Week 3 @Broncos 12 75 0 3 31 0 Week 4 Rams 18 74 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 17 120 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Falcons 7 25 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 7 54 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 4 14 0 2 21 0 Week 9 @Bears 9 51 0 3 21 1 Week 10 Browns 17 119 1 2 24 0 Week 12 Texans 13 39 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @49ers 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 4 26 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Packers 9 37 1 1 3 0 Week 17 @Patriots 15 45 0 3 31 0 Week 18 Jets 16 72 0 2 2 0 Wild Card @Bills 10 23 1 1 13 0

