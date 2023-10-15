QBs Josh Allen and Tyrod Taylor will be facing off on October 15, when the Buffalo Bills (3-2) and New York Giants (1-4) come together at Highmark Stadium. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bills vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Allen this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Allen vs. Tyrod Taylor Matchup

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Tyrod Taylor 5 Games Played 3 73.1% Completion % 73.3% 1,407 (281.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 92 (30.7) 11 Touchdowns 0 5 Interceptions 0 120 (24) Rushing Yards (Per game) 16 (5.3) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Giants Defensive Stats

This season, the Giants are bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 29th in the NFL with 153 points given up (30.6 per game). They also rank 28th in total yards allowed (1,890).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York is 20th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,133) and 14th in passing touchdowns allowed (six).

Against the run, the Giants have been one of the lesser defenses in the league, surrendering the third-most rushing yards in the NFL (151.4 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 31st with nine rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, New York ranks 24th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 42.4%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 20th at 57.9%.

Who comes out on top when the Bills and the Giants square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Bills Defensive Stats

This season, the Giants are bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 29th in the NFL with 153 points surrendered (30.6 per contest). They also rank 28th in total yards allowed (1,890).

When it comes to defending the pass, New York has surrendered 1,133 passing yards this season, ranking 20th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is 14th in the NFL with six.

Against the run, the Giants rank 30th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 151.4, and they rank 31st in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Defensively, New York ranks 24th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 42.4%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 20th (57.9%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.