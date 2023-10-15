Raheem Mostert has a favorable matchup when his Miami Dolphins face the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers give up 140.8 rushing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

Mostert has accumulated 314 rushing yards on 58 carries (62.8 ypg), including seven trips to the end zone. In the passing game, he has also grabbed 15 balls for 128 yards (25.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mostert vs. the Panthers

Mostert vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games The Panthers have let one opposing rusher to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Carolina has given up one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The Panthers have let three opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 140.8 rushing yards the Panthers give up per contest makes them the 26th-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Panthers have scored nine touchdowns on the ground (1.8 per game). The Panthers' defense is 31st in the league in that category.

Raheem Mostert Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 68.5 (-118)

Mostert Rushing Insights

Mostert has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (60.0%) out of five opportunities.

The Dolphins pass on 55.4% of their plays and run on 44.6%. They are first in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 135 rushes this season. He's taken 58 of those carries (43.0%).

Mostert has scored at least once on the ground four times this season, with multiple rushing TDs in two of those contests.

He has 33.3% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

He has 10 red zone carries for 35.7% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Raheem Mostert Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Mostert Receiving Insights

Mostert, in three of five games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Mostert has been targeted on 17 of his team's 168 passing attempts this season (10.1% target share).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (64th in league play), picking up 128 yards on 17 passes thrown his way.

Mostert has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Mostert (three red zone targets) has been targeted 10.7% of the time in the red zone (28 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Mostert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 ATT / 65 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 13 ATT / 82 YDS / 3 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 18 ATT / 121 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 ATT / 37 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

