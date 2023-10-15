With the Miami Dolphins taking on the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Raheem Mostert a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mostert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mostert has rushed for 314 yards on 58 carries (62.8 yards per game), with seven touchdowns on the ground this year.

Mostert has also caught 15 passes for 128 yards (25.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Mostert has scored multiple rushing touchdowns twice this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

He, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Raheem Mostert Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0

Rep Raheem Mostert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.