Will Raheem Mostert Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 6?
With the Miami Dolphins taking on the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Raheem Mostert a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Panthers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Mostert has rushed for 314 yards on 58 carries (62.8 yards per game), with seven touchdowns on the ground this year.
- Mostert has also caught 15 passes for 128 yards (25.6 per game) with one touchdown.
- Mostert has scored multiple rushing touchdowns twice this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.
- He, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.
Raheem Mostert Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
