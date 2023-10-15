Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed has a good matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are giving up the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL, 140.8 per game.

Ahmed has rushed for 24 yards (12 ypg) on six carries so far this season. Ahmed has also grabbed three passes for 28 yards (14 ypg).

Ahmed vs. the Panthers

Ahmed vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 17 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 17 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Panthers have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Carolina has given up one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The Panthers have allowed two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The run defense of the Panthers is giving up 140.8 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Opponents of the Panthers have put up nine touchdowns on the ground (1.8 per game). The Panthers' defense is 31st in the NFL in that category.

Dolphins Player Previews

Salvon Ahmed Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Ahmed Rushing Insights

Ahmed has come up short of his rushing yards prop bet total in his one game played this season.

The Dolphins, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.4% of the time while running 44.6%.

His team has attempted 135 rushes this season. He's handled six of those carries (4.4%).

Ahmed has not found paydirt on the ground this year in two games.

He has two carries in the red zone (7.1% of his team's 28 red zone rushes).

Ahmed's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

