Tua Tagovailoa will be up against the sixth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Miami Dolphins meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this season, Tagovailoa has put up passing 1,614 yards (322.8 per game), going 119-for-166 (71.7%) through the air with 11 touchdowns against five interceptions. Also, Tagovailoa has scampered for 21 rushing yards (4.2 per game) on 13 carries.

Tagovailoa vs. the Panthers

Tagovailoa vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 230 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 230 PASS YPG / PASS TD Not a single opposing quarterback has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Carolina this season.

Four players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed two players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Panthers have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The Panthers allow 185 passing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Panthers have put up seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Panthers' defense is 16th in the NFL in that category.

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Props vs. the Panthers

Passing Yards: 277.5 (-115)

277.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-222)

Tagovailoa Passing Insights

So far this season, Tagovailoa has gone over his passing yards prop total in four of five opportunities.

The Dolphins, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.4% of the time while running 44.6%.

Tagovailoa is No. 1 in the NFL averaging 9.7 yards per attempt (1,614 total yards passing).

Tagovailoa has thrown for a touchdown in all five games this year, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has 11 total touchdowns this season (45.8% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Tagovailoa accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his total 166 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Tua Tagovailoa Rushing Props vs the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-115)

Tagovailoa Rushing Insights

Tagovailoa hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in three of his five opportunities this season (60.0%).

In five games this year, Tagovailoa has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two red zone rushing carries (7.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Tagovailoa's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 22-for-30 / 308 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 25-for-35 / 282 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 23-for-26 / 309 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 21-for-30 / 249 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 28-for-45 / 466 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

