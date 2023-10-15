Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyreek Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins have a game against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Trying to find Hill's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the air, Hill has been targeted 49 times, with season stats of 651 yards on 36 receptions (18.1 per catch) and five TDs. He also has one carry for 14 yards.
Keep an eye on Hill's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Dolphins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Dolphins vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Hill 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|49
|36
|651
|276
|5
|18.1
Hill Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|15
|11
|215
|2
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Broncos
|11
|9
|157
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|5
|3
|58
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|9
|8
|181
|1
Rep Tyreek Hill and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.