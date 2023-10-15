Tyreek Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins have a game against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Trying to find Hill's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the air, Hill has been targeted 49 times, with season stats of 651 yards on 36 receptions (18.1 per catch) and five TDs. He also has one carry for 14 yards.

Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Dolphins.

Dolphins vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Hill 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 49 36 651 276 5 18.1

Hill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1

