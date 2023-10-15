Tyreek Hill has a difficult matchup when his Miami Dolphins face the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers allow 185 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the league.

Hill has 36 receptions for a team-high 651 yards and five TDs this year. He's been targeted 49 times, producing 130.2 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hill and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hill vs. the Panthers

Hill vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

Five players have grabbed a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The pass defense of the Panthers is allowing 185 yards per contest this season, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

The Panthers' defense is ranked 16th in the NFL with seven passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Dolphins vs Panthers on Fubo!

Tyreek Hill Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 87.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hill with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hill Receiving Insights

In three of five games this year, Hill has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hill has been targeted on 49 of his team's 168 passing attempts this season (29.2% target share).

He has 651 receiving yards on 49 targets to rank fifth in NFL play with 13.3 yards per target.

In four of five games this year, Hill has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has five total touchdowns this season (20.8% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

With eight red zone targets, Hill has been on the receiving end of 28.6% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 8 REC / 181 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 9 REC / 157 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 TAR / 11 REC / 215 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.