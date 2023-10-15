When Tyreek Hill takes the field for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 6 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Tyreek Hill score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -145 (Bet $14.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Hill's 651 receiving yards is tops on the Dolphins. He has been targeted 49 times, and has 36 catches plus five touchdowns (130.2 yards per game).

Hill has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of five games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Tyreek Hill Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1

