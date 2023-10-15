Tyreek Hill against the Carolina Panthers pass defense and Kamu Grugier-Hill is a matchup to watch in Week 6, when the Dolphins meet the Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium. We have stats and information available for you right here.

Dolphins vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 96.5 19.3 1 9 14.61

Tyreek Hill vs. Kamu Grugier-Hill Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill has hauled in 36 catches for 651 yards (130.2 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

In terms of passing yards, Miami is the best team in the NFL, with 1,639 (327.8 per game).

The Dolphins are scoring 36.2 points per game, the most in the league.

Miami, which is averaging 33.6 pass attempts per game, ranks 14th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Dolphins are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 28 total red-zone pass attempts (50% red-zone pass rate).

Kamu Grugier-Hill & the Panthers' Defense

Kamu Grugier-Hill has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 20 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one pass defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Carolina has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by surrendering 185 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 6.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

The Panthers' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 28th in the league with 144 points allowed (28.8 per game).

Carolina has allowed one player to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Five players have hauled in a touchdown against the Panthers this season.

Tyreek Hill vs. Kamu Grugier-Hill Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill Kamu Grugier-Hill Rec. Targets 49 10 Def. Targets Receptions 36 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.1 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 651 20 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 130.2 5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 276 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 1 Interceptions

