Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County This Week
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Broward County, Florida, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Coral Springs Charter High School at Pompano Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 16
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cooper City High School at South Plantation High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 16
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuesday
Lake Worth Christian High School at David Posnack Jewish Day School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on October 17
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Cypress Bay High School at Cooper City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Cooper City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian Academy at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Broward High School at Stoneman Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Parkland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
West Boca Raton High School at Northeast High School - Oakland Park
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Oakland Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Plantation High School at Everglades High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Miramar, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westminster Academy HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Academy HS at Somerset Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archbishop McCarthy High School at Glades Day High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Belle Glade, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western High School at Miramar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Miramar, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Broward High School at Flanagan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Piper High School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on October 20
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
