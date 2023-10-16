If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Broward County, Florida, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Coral Springs Charter High School at Pompano Beach High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 16

4A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cooper City High School at South Plantation High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 16

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuesday

Lake Worth Christian High School at David Posnack Jewish Day School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on October 17

Davie, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Cypress Bay High School at Cooper City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

Cooper City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Christian Academy at Monsignor Edward Pace High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

Miami Gardens, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Broward High School at Stoneman Douglas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

Parkland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Boca Raton High School at Northeast High School - Oakland Park

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Oakland Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Plantation High School at Everglades High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Miramar, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Hollywood, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Westminster Academy HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster Academy HS at Somerset Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Pembroke Pines, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Archbishop McCarthy High School at Glades Day High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Belle Glade, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Western High School at Miramar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

Miramar, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Broward High School at Flanagan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Piper High School at Blanche Ely High School