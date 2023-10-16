The New Jersey Devils (1-0-1) take on the Florida Panthers (0-2) at Prudential Center on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN. The Devils were defeated by the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Panthers are coming off a 6-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Monday's matchup.

Panthers vs. Devils Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Devils 10, Panthers -4.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-185)

Devils (-185) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Devils Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers had a 13-8-21 record in overtime contests last season, and a 42-32-8 overall record.

Florida accumulated 51 points (22-7-7) in its 36 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the 11 games last season the Panthers finished with only one goal, they picked up five points.

Florida accumulated seven points (3-17-1) when scoring two goals last season.

The Panthers scored more than two goals 70 times, accumulating 106 points (50-14-6).

Florida scored a single power-play goal in 40 games last season and recorded 52 points.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Florida posted a record of 29-27-3 (61 points).

The Panthers were outshot by their opponents 39 times last season, and took 53 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Devils Rank Devils AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 4th 34.4 Shots 36.8 1st 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 31.7 22nd 13th 21.88% Power Play % 22.83% 10th 4th 82.61% Penalty Kill % 75.95% 23rd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Panthers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.