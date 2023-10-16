Panthers vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 16
The New Jersey Devils (1-0-1) take on the Florida Panthers (0-2) at Prudential Center on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN. The Devils were defeated by the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Panthers are coming off a 6-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Here's our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Monday's matchup.
Panthers vs. Devils Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Devils 10, Panthers -4.
- Moneyline Pick: Devils (-185)
- Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Devils (-1.5)
Panthers vs Devils Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers had a 13-8-21 record in overtime contests last season, and a 42-32-8 overall record.
- Florida accumulated 51 points (22-7-7) in its 36 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Across the 11 games last season the Panthers finished with only one goal, they picked up five points.
- Florida accumulated seven points (3-17-1) when scoring two goals last season.
- The Panthers scored more than two goals 70 times, accumulating 106 points (50-14-6).
- Florida scored a single power-play goal in 40 games last season and recorded 52 points.
- When it outshot its opponent last season, Florida posted a record of 29-27-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers were outshot by their opponents 39 times last season, and took 53 points from those games.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|4th
|3.52
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|8th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|4th
|34.4
|Shots
|36.8
|1st
|5th
|28.2
|Shots Allowed
|31.7
|22nd
|13th
|21.88%
|Power Play %
|22.83%
|10th
|4th
|82.61%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.95%
|23rd
Panthers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
