Panthers vs. Devils Injury Report Today - October 16
As they gear up to square off against the New Jersey Devils (1-0-1) on Monday, October 16 at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers (0-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dougie Hamilton
|D
|Out
|Wrist
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Panthers vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Arena: Prudential Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Panthers were sixth in the league in scoring last season (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Florida allowed 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.
- Their +16 goal differential was 16th in the league.
Devils Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) made them the fourth-best scoring team in the league last season.
- New Jersey allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.
Panthers vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-185)
|Panthers (+150)
|7
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.