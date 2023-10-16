As they gear up to square off against the New Jersey Devils (1-0-1) on Monday, October 16 at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers (0-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dougie Hamilton D Out Wrist

Panthers vs. Devils Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Panthers Season Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers were sixth in the league in scoring last season (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

Florida allowed 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.

Their +16 goal differential was 16th in the league.

Devils Season Insights (2022-23)

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) made them the fourth-best scoring team in the league last season.

New Jersey allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.

Panthers vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-185) Panthers (+150) 7

