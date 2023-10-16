How to Watch the Panthers vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 16
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Monday at Prudential Center in Newark.
The Devils matchup with the Panthers can be watched on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN, so tune in to take in the action.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Panthers vs Devils Additional Info
Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Panthers conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Panthers had the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- They had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +16.
- The Panthers had 63 power-play goals (on 276 chances), eighth in the NHL.
- The Panthers scored on 22.83% of their power plays, No. 10 in the league.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|52
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Devils Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Devils were one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) made them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.
- The 49 power-play goals the Devils put up last season (on 224 power-play chances) ranked 20th in the NHL.
- The Devils were 13th in the league with a 21.88% power-play conversion rate.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.3%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|52
|74
|74
|21
|-
|Tyler Toffoli
|82
|34
|39
|73
|32
|41
|58.3%
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
