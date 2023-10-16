The New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Monday at Prudential Center in Newark.

The Devils matchup with the Panthers can be watched on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN, so tune in to take in the action.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Panthers vs Devils Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends (2022)

The Panthers conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Panthers had the NHL's sixth-best offense.

They had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +16.

The Panthers had 63 power-play goals (on 276 chances), eighth in the NHL.

The Panthers scored on 22.83% of their power plays, No. 10 in the league.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 52 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Devils Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Devils were one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) made them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.

The 49 power-play goals the Devils put up last season (on 224 power-play chances) ranked 20th in the NHL.

The Devils were 13th in the league with a 21.88% power-play conversion rate.

Devils Key Players