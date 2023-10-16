Monday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite New Jersey Devils (1-0-1, -185 on the moneyline to win) and the Florida Panthers (0-2, +150 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSFL, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Devils Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total BetMGM -185 +150 7 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Devils Betting Trends

The Devils have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Panthers have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

New Jersey has had moneyline odds of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Florida has not been a longer moneyline underdog than the +150 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.